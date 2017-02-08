BRIEF-Chengzhi unit receives subsidy
* Says its unit received subsidy of 1 million yuan from government
Feb 8 Joben Bio-Medical Co Ltd:
* Says it received patent in China Mainland for identification method of Cinnamomum kanehirae Hayata
