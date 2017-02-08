Feb 8 Chunghwa Precision Test Tech Co Ltd :

* Says it will issue 2 million new shares of its common stock with par value of T$10 per share for operating headquarters construction and operating funds enrichment

* Says 15 percent of the new shares to be offered to the company's employees, 85 percent of the new shares to be offered through public offering

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/JHGeJi

