BRIEF-Marushohotta says Yamano Holdings cuts voting power to 9.1 pct
* Says Yamano Holdings Corporation cuted voting power in the co to 9.1 percent(1.9 million shares), from 52.4 percent (11.1 million shares)
Feb 8 Soft-World International Corp:
* Says its subsidiary got exclusive agency right in Taiwan of a mobile game from UMO GAME
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/o0TaSP
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says Yamano Holdings Corporation cuted voting power in the co to 9.1 percent(1.9 million shares), from 52.4 percent (11.1 million shares)
* March quarter net profit 184 million rupees versus profit 169.7 million rupees year ago