BRIEF-Sangamo Therapeutics enters into amended and restated agreement with Cowen and Company
* On May 26 co entered into amended and restated at-market offering program sales agreement with Cowen and Company
Feb 9 Medicare Group:
* Fy net profit 65.2 million riyals versus 180.4 million riyals year ago
* Board recommends cash dividend of 3 riyals per share for 2016 Source :(bit.ly/2kJVGow) Further company coverage:
* On May 26 co entered into amended and restated at-market offering program sales agreement with Cowen and Company
SAN ANTONIO, May 26 A former Texas nurse known as the "angel of death" for allegedly having killed up to 60 babies was served a new murder warrant linking her to the death of an infant boy more than 30 years ago, a district attorney said on Friday.