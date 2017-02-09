** Shares of Indraprastha Gas Ltd rise as much as
4.49 percent to a record high of 1059.90 rupees
** Stock posts biggest intraday percentage gain since Dec.
15, 2016
** Company on Wednesday posted about 37 pct jump in
Dec-quarter profit, beating analysts estimates bit.ly/2kK7l6Y
** "Sales volumes surprised positively," analysts at Ambit
Capital write, adding that the volumes are expected to further
benefit from regulatory tailwinds, improved competitiveness of
CNG and easing of infrastructure congestion
** As of Wednesday's close, stock up 10.5 pct so far this
year