** Shares of Indraprastha Gas Ltd rise as much as 4.49 percent to a record high of 1059.90 rupees

** Stock posts biggest intraday percentage gain since Dec. 15, 2016

** Company on Wednesday posted about 37 pct jump in Dec-quarter profit, beating analysts estimates bit.ly/2kK7l6Y

** "Sales volumes surprised positively," analysts at Ambit Capital write, adding that the volumes are expected to further benefit from regulatory tailwinds, improved competitiveness of CNG and easing of infrastructure congestion

** As of Wednesday's close, stock up 10.5 pct so far this year