** Shares of Manappuram Finance Ltd jump as much as 12.8 pct to 105 rupees, highest since Oct 25, 2016

** Dec-quarter profit for the company doubled to 2.03 bln rupees ($30.31 million)

** Research firm Daiwa Capital Markets upgrades stock's rating to "buy" from "outperform", raises target price to 130 rupees from 115 rupees

** Daiwa expects company's profitability to remain strong due to stricter guidelines on gold loans and micro-finance businesses

** Over 11 mln shares changed hands in the first 30 minutes of trade, more than the 30-day average of 4 mln shares

** Stock records biggest intraday pct jump since July 4, 2016 ($1 = 66.9825 Indian rupees)