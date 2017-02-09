BRIEF-Sangamo Therapeutics enters into amended and restated agreement with Cowen and Company
* On May 26 co entered into amended and restated at-market offering program sales agreement with Cowen and Company
Feb 9 Pharmswell Bio Co Ltd :
* Says it will issue 10th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds to raise 3 billion won in proceeds for operations
* Maturity date is March 15, 2020, coupon rate is 2 percent and yield to maturity is 4 percent for the bonds
* Conversion price is 4,044 won/share and conversion ratio is 100 percent
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/yEyK1L
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
