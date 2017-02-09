BANGALORE, Feb 09The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 32500 ICS-201(B22mm) 33500 ICS-102(B22mm) 32200 ICS-103(23mm) 35100 ICS-104(24mm) 38500 ICS-202(26mm) 42400 ICS-105(26mm) 38800 ICS-105CS(26mm) 40200 ICS-105(27mm) 43000 ICS-105CS(27mm) 39200 ICS-105MMA(27) 41000 ICS-105PHR(28) 43300 ICS-105(28mm) 41500 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 41800 ICS-105(29mm) 41800 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 42100 ICS-105(30mm) 42400 ICS-105(31mm) 43200 ICS-106(32mm) 43700 ICS-107(34mm) 55600