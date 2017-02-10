Feb 9 California Public Utilities Commission
(CPUC):
* says opened a proceeding at its public voting meeting on
Thursday to determine feasibility of minimizing or eliminating
the use of Southern California Gas Company's Aliso Canyon
natural gas storage facility while still maintaining energy and
electric reliability for the Los Angeles region
* says a final decision in the matter is expected mid-2018,
but the CPUC has slated a 24-month timeframe from opening of the
proceeding to complete all work
SoCalGas is owned by California energy company Sempra Energy
and Aliso Canyon is the biggest of its four storage
fields. It supplies natural gas to homes and businesses in
Southern California, including power plants and refineries.
SoCalGas has only limited access to fuel at Aliso Canyon
following a massive methane leak from the facility, located in
the Porter Ranch area of Los Angeles, between October
2015-February 2016.
