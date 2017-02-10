BRIEF-Synlait Milk says forecast milk price for 2017 / 2018 season is $6.50 kgms
* Forecast milk price for 2017 / 2018 season is $6.50 kgms
Feb 10 Mitsubishi Corp:
* Says Mitsubishi acquired 16.6 million shares of Lawson Inc through its takeover bid during the period from Dec. 22, 2016 to Feb. 9, 2017
* Says the offered purchase price at 8,650 yen per share
* Says the total amount of takeover bid at 144.02 billion yen
* Says Mitsubishi raised its voting rights in Lawson to 50.1 percent stake, up from 33.5 percent, after the transaction
* Says the settlement starts on Feb. 15
* Says previous plan disclosed on Dec. 21, 2016
* Has purchased 100 pct of shares of New Zealand Dairy Company