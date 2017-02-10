BRIEF-Chartwell announces two new credit facilities totalling $300 mln
* Chartwell announces two new credit facilities totalling $300 million
Feb 10 Shandong Jincheng Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Says it completes acquisition of 100 percent stake in Beijing-based pharma, via cash payment and shares issuance
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/9JEz1u
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Chartwell announces two new credit facilities totalling $300 million
KINSHASA, May 29 Democratic Republic of Congo's health ministry has approved the use of a new Ebola vaccine to counter an outbreak in its northeast that has killed four people, a spokesman said on Monday.