Feb 10 Elan Corp:

* Says Elan plans to acquire Iwate prefecture-based firm, which is engaged in the business of medical facilities

* Says Elan is aiming to raise stake in the target firm to 100 percent from 10 percent, with total acquisition amount of 588 million yen(advisory fee included)

* Says the acquisition effective on Feb. 28

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/QB2UNU

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)