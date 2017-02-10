BRIEF-Chartwell announces two new credit facilities totalling $300 mln
* Chartwell announces two new credit facilities totalling $300 million
Feb 10 Guizhou Yibai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Says its controlling medical investment unit enters into cooperation agreement with a Quanzhou-based hospital, on joint-development of tumor clinical medical center
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/UUMosy
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Chartwell announces two new credit facilities totalling $300 million
KINSHASA, May 29 Democratic Republic of Congo's health ministry has approved the use of a new Ebola vaccine to counter an outbreak in its northeast that has killed four people, a spokesman said on Monday.