BUZZ-India's Tech Mahindra hits over 3-1/2-yr low on Q4 profit miss
** Software services provider Tech Mahindra Ltd falls as much as 16.9 pct to 356.65, its lowest since October 2013
** Shares of Grasim Industries Ltd rise as much as 5.1 pct to 1024.45 rupees, highest since Oct 10
** U.S. index provider MSCI added company to its Emerging Markets index on Thursday
** About 1.9 mln shares changed hands within the first 30 minutes of trade, around twice its 30-day average
** Stock has gained 43.3 pct over the past year till Thursday's close, outperforming the NSE index's 21.7 pct jump during the same period (arnab.paul@thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
** Shares open at 190 rupees, a nearly 10 pct fall from the issue price of 210 rupees per share