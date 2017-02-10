** Shares of Grasim Industries Ltd rise as much as 5.1 pct to 1024.45 rupees, highest since Oct 10

** U.S. index provider MSCI added company to its Emerging Markets index on Thursday

** About 1.9 mln shares changed hands within the first 30 minutes of trade, around twice its 30-day average

** Stock has gained 43.3 pct over the past year till Thursday's close, outperforming the NSE index's 21.7 pct jump during the same period (arnab.paul@thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)