BRIEF-Synlait Milk says forecast milk price for 2017 / 2018 season is $6.50 kgms
* Forecast milk price for 2017 / 2018 season is $6.50 kgms Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 10 Chubu Suisan co Ltd :
* Says co names Takeshi Wakisaka as new president to replace Tekiru Yoshikawa, which will be officially announced in June
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/DQjpeO
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Forecast milk price for 2017 / 2018 season is $6.50 kgms Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Has purchased 100 pct of shares of New Zealand Dairy Company