BRIEF-Synlait Milk says forecast milk price for 2017 / 2018 season is $6.50 kgms
* Forecast milk price for 2017 / 2018 season is $6.50 kgms Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 10 ALBIS Co Ltd :
* Says co plans merger between its two wholly owned units, effective on April 1
* Says the Tofu products manufacturing unit will be dissolved after transaction
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/1sjvsf
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Forecast milk price for 2017 / 2018 season is $6.50 kgms Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Has purchased 100 pct of shares of New Zealand Dairy Company