BRIEF-Synlait Milk says forecast milk price for 2017 / 2018 season is $6.50 kgms
* Forecast milk price for 2017 / 2018 season is $6.50 kgms Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 10 Studio Alice Co Ltd:
* Says it will change fiscal year end date from Dec. 31 each year to the end day of Feb. each year
* Says 44th fiscal year will be from Jan. 1, 2017 to Feb. 28, 2018
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/odQ9dy
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Forecast milk price for 2017 / 2018 season is $6.50 kgms Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Has purchased 100 pct of shares of New Zealand Dairy Company