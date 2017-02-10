BRIEF-Synlait Milk says forecast milk price for 2017 / 2018 season is $6.50 kgms
* Forecast milk price for 2017 / 2018 season is $6.50 kgms
Feb 10 Linkbal Inc :
* Says it plans to buy back 80,000 shares (2.5 percent stake) for 150 million yen during the period from Feb. 13 to Aug. 10
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/eDE85a
(Beijing Headline News)
* Has purchased 100 pct of shares of New Zealand Dairy Company