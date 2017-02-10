BRIEF-Synlait Milk says forecast milk price for 2017 / 2018 season is $6.50 kgms
* Forecast milk price for 2017 / 2018 season is $6.50 kgms Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 10 LARGAN Precision Co Ltd
* Says January sales up 18 percent y/y at T$3.8 billion ($122.50 million)
Source text in English: bit.ly/2kyMO6J
Further company coverage: ($1 = 31.0200 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Forecast milk price for 2017 / 2018 season is $6.50 kgms Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Has purchased 100 pct of shares of New Zealand Dairy Company