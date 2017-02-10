BRIEF-Synlait Milk says forecast milk price for 2017 / 2018 season is $6.50 kgms
* Forecast milk price for 2017 / 2018 season is $6.50 kgms Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 10 Euglena Co Ltd:
* Says it plans to buy facilities in Yokohama for production of bio-jet diesel fuel
* Says the total investment is 5.82 billion yen
* Says effective on Oct. 31, 2018
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/qQAyzW
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Forecast milk price for 2017 / 2018 season is $6.50 kgms Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Has purchased 100 pct of shares of New Zealand Dairy Company