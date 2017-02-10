BRIEF-Synlait Milk says forecast milk price for 2017 / 2018 season is $6.50 kgms
* Forecast milk price for 2017 / 2018 season is $6.50 kgms
Feb 10 Kyoto Hotel Ltd :
* Says it plans to distribute 61,394 shares of its treasury common stock through private placement and to raise 46.6 million yen in total on Feb. 27
* Says co plans to change its fiscal year end date to March 31 each year from Dec. 31 each year
* Has purchased 100 pct of shares of New Zealand Dairy Company