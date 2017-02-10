Feb 10 Kyoto Hotel Ltd :

* Says it plans to distribute 61,394 shares of its treasury common stock through private placement and to raise 46.6 million yen in total on Feb. 27

* Says co plans to change its fiscal year end date to March 31 each year from Dec. 31 each year

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/cRJ7Tk ;

