Feb 10 Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp :

* Says it plans to file an application for voluntary delisting of its ADRs (American Depositary Receipts ) from the NYSE (New York Stock Exchange) and to revise certain aspects of the handling procedures of its ADRs

* Says effective date of delisting from the NYSE expected to be April 3

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/YWAUfJ

