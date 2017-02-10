BRIEF-Synlait Milk says forecast milk price for 2017 / 2018 season is $6.50 kgms
* Forecast milk price for 2017 / 2018 season is $6.50 kgms
Feb 10 Harbin Gong Da High-tech Enterprise Development Co Ltd
* Says it gets approval to withdraw delisting risk warning after it has returned to net profit in 2016
* Says trading in shares will suspend on Feb 13 before it resumes on Feb 14
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2kaIn3p
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2kaIn3p
* Has purchased 100 pct of shares of New Zealand Dairy Company