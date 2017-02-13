** Chinese automaker Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd
rises as much as 5.2 pct to HK$10.60 after the stock was
included in the benchmark index, raising prospects of more
inflows from passive funds
** Stock up 50 pct since mid-December and outperformed index
by wide margin
** Company, seen as frontrunner among Chinese automakers
looking to diversify abroad, says January sales already more
than 10 percent of projected 2017 volume target
** On Jan. 6, the company said it expected to record a more
than 100 percent increase in 2016 net profit due to significant
increase in sales; results are due in March 2017
** Chinese carmaker, which owns Volvo, looking to expand
footprint in South East Asia to take advantage of growing
demographics, according to Henry Soediarko, an analyst with
Singapore-based fintech company Smartkarma; recent reports have
cited Geely as frontrunner for tie-up with Malaysia's Proton
** Chairman Li Shu Fu purchased 165 million shares from Dec.
6 to Dec. 9 at HK$7.85-HK$8.37 per share, cited by some analysts
a trigger for the stock rally