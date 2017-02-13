BRIEF-SFA Engineering says issuance of bonus shares
* Says it will issue 1 bonus shares for every one share to shareholders
Feb 13 Fortis Inc :
* Says it lowered conversion price of 9th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds to 1,900 won/share from 3,750 won/share, effective Feb. 10
