ADVISORY-Change of underlying papers in

This is to notify that the following benchmark paper on the INBMK chain will be replaced w.e.f. 29th May 2017. PREVIOUS REPLACED WITH TENOR BOND TENOR BOND 9 YEAR 07.59% 2026 9 YEAR 06.97% 2026 10 YEAR 06.97% 2026 10 YEAR 06.79% 2027 Fixing will be released with the new paper from 29th May 2017. Please call +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 or write to rru.data@thomsonreuters.com in case of any queries.