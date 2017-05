** Renewable energy co Suzlon Energy's shares rise as much as 11.3 pct to their highest in a year

** Co posts Dec-qtr consol profit of 2.7 bln rupees ($41.01 mln), compared with a loss of 1.22 mln rupees a year earlier

** Consol total revenue rises about 76 pct, helped by higher revenue from wind turbine generator segment

** Order book stands at 1,231 MW valued at 75.2 bln rupees ($1 = 66.8131 Indian rupees)