Feb 13 Kolon Industries Inc :

* Says it appointed Ahn Tae Hwan as acting co-CEO of the company, effective Feb. 10

* Says the other two acting Co-CEO Lee Wung Yeol and Park Dong Mun still serves as acting Co-CEO in the company as well

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/XFndBc

