BRIEF-SFA Engineering says issuance of bonus shares
* Says it will issue 1 bonus shares for every one share to shareholders
Feb 13 Beijing Lanxum Technology Co Ltd
* Says it plans to set up education industry fund worth 1.2 billion yuan ($174.36 million) with partners
* Says share resumed trading on Feb. 13
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2lzFQ35; bit.ly/2lGlnXm
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8825 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says it will issue 1 bonus shares for every one share to shareholders
* NAND chip shortage expected to persist throughout this year (Updates with background on Samsung's memory investment plans)