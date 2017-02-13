** Idea Cellular's shares fall as much as 5.6 pct
in their biggest decline in a month; stock among top pct losers
on the NSE index
** Telecommunications operator posts its first quarterly
loss after a new rival forced carriers to cut prices in the
highly competitive market
** Co reports consolidated Dec-qtr loss of 3.8 bln rupees
($57.35 mln), compared with profit of 6.6 bln rupees last year
** Indian mobile industry saw unprecedented disruption in
Oct-Dec qtr, mainly due to free voice and mobile data promotions
by a new entrant, Idea said on Saturday
** "Despite the short-term revenue pressure, it needs to
remain aggressive on the 3G/4G rollout to maintain its
competitive position," Deutsche Bank analysts say
($1 = 66.9600 Indian rupees)