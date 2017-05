** Automaker Hindustan Motors shares gain as much as 17.3 pct to 12.90 rupees, highest since May 2014

** Company said on Friday it agreed to sell its iconic Ambassador brand for consideration of 800 mln rupees ($11.94 million) to French automaker Peugeot SA bit.ly/2kAQzWU

** More than 3.5 mln shares traded, 2.5 times the 30-day avg

** Hindustan Motors stock had gained nearly 60 pct this year as of its last close

($1 = 66.9900 Indian rupees)