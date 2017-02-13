** Bank of Baroda falls as much as 7.2 pct in its
biggest loss since Nov 21, 2016
** Shares of India's second-biggest state-run lender hit
their lowest since Feb 2
** Bank posts a lower-than-expected Q3 profit on Friday
** Bad loan additions inch up in Dec qtr, while overall
stress portfolio rises to 12.3 pct
** "Loan growth remains weak," analysts at Jefferies write,
adding that the downside risks to the stock are asset quality
deterioration, net interest margin compression and growth
slowdown
** As of Friday's close, stock had risen about 23 pct so far
this year