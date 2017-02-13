** Bank of Baroda falls as much as 7.2 pct in its biggest loss since Nov 21, 2016

** Shares of India's second-biggest state-run lender hit their lowest since Feb 2

** Bank posts a lower-than-expected Q3 profit on Friday

** Bad loan additions inch up in Dec qtr, while overall stress portfolio rises to 12.3 pct

** "Loan growth remains weak," analysts at Jefferies write, adding that the downside risks to the stock are asset quality deterioration, net interest margin compression and growth slowdown

** As of Friday's close, stock had risen about 23 pct so far this year