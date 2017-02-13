BRIEF-SFA Engineering says issuance of bonus shares
* Says it will issue 1 bonus shares for every one share to shareholders
Feb 13 Ai Holdings Corp:
* Says it formed a business and capital alliance with ProphetStor Data Services, Inc. on Feb. 13
* Says it will invest $10 million in CDS Holdings Limited, which is held by ProphetStor Data Services, Inc.
* Says it will become agent of ProphetStor Data Services, Inc. and will sell products of ProphetStor Data Services, Inc. in Japan from April
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/X4rcDQ
* NAND chip shortage expected to persist throughout this year (Updates with background on Samsung's memory investment plans)