Feb 13 Ai Holdings Corp:

* Says it formed a business and capital alliance with ProphetStor Data Services, Inc. on Feb. 13

* Says it will invest $10 million in CDS Holdings Limited, which is held by ProphetStor Data Services, Inc.

* Says it will become agent of ProphetStor Data Services, Inc. and will sell products of ProphetStor Data Services, Inc. in Japan from April

