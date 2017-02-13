BRIEF-Beijing Science Sun Pharmaceutical says dividend payment date
* To pay a cash dividend of 2.5 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 5
Feb 13 Meganesuper Co Ltd:
* Says 17 of its 12th series warrants were exercised into 1.7 million shares, during the period from Feb. 8 to Feb. 13
* Says the shares exercised for 161.5 million yen in total
Source text in Japanese:

* application for clinical trial on KLT-1101 was accepted by China food and drug administration on 4 May 2017.