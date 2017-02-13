U.S. might ban laptops on all flights into and out of the country
May 28 The United States might ban laptops from aircraft cabins of all flights into and out of the country, John Kelly, Secretary of Homeland Security, said on Sunday.
Feb 13 Lightron Fiber-Optic Devices Inc :
* Says it raised 1 billion won in private placement of 170,648 shares of the company, as of Feb. 13
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/QHBzOP
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 28 The United States might ban laptops from aircraft cabins of all flights into and out of the country, John Kelly, Secretary of Homeland Security, said on Sunday.
WASHINGTON, May 28 U.S. President Donald Trump dismissed many unidentified sources as phony and said leaks from the White House were "fake news" on Sunday, following reports his son-in-law Jared Kushner tried to set up a secret channel of communications with Moscow before Trump took office.