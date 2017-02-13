UPDATE 1-Samsung Elec considers adding capacity at China chip plant
* NAND chip shortage expected to persist throughout this year (Updates with background on Samsung's memory investment plans)
Feb 13 Giga Prize Co Ltd:
* Says it will buy 1,329 shares of a Tokyo-based real estate brokerage company at 1,000 yen in total from an individual on March 31
* Says it will hold 51 percent stake in the target company, up from 20 percent
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/cmfuqT
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* NAND chip shortage expected to persist throughout this year (Updates with background on Samsung's memory investment plans)
SEOUL, May 29 Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Monday it is considering adding memory chip production capacity at its manufacturing base in China amid an industry-wide boom.