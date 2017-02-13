UPDATE 1-Samsung Elec considers adding capacity at China chip plant
* NAND chip shortage expected to persist throughout this year (Updates with background on Samsung's memory investment plans)
Feb 13 Giga Prize Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to merge its wholly owned unit ESP, which is engaged in software development and sales, on April 1
* Says the software is applied to the management of real estate
Source text in Japanese: rrd.me/bygJh
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* NAND chip shortage expected to persist throughout this year (Updates with background on Samsung's memory investment plans)
SEOUL, May 29 Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Monday it is considering adding memory chip production capacity at its manufacturing base in China amid an industry-wide boom.