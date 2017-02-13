Feb 13 Opt Holding Inc:

* Says it plans to repurchase 3.8 million shares (14.5 percent stake) at up to 2.87 billion yen in total

* Says the result will be disclosed on Feb. 14

* Says it will retire 6.7 million shares (22.3 percent stake) of its common stock on Feb. 28

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/wCAfkF

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)