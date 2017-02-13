Feb 13 OPT Holding Inc:

* Says it reached agreement with Dentsu Inc to cancel business and capital alliance on Feb. 13

* Says Dentsu's unit Dentsu Digital Holdings (DDH) to sell 18.87 percent voting rights in the co to EVO FUND on Feb. 13

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/G8JfgE

