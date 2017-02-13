Feb 13 Melco Holdings Inc:

* Says it plans to wholly own Advanced Design via shares acquisition and shares exchange

* Says it will acquire 3,861 shares for totally about 670 million yen (including expense) on Feb. 16 from individuals

* Says it to buy remaining shares of target firm via shares exchange on March 6 and one share of the target firm can be exchanged for 59.73 shares of the co

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/u5e482

