UPDATE 1-Samsung Elec considers adding capacity at China chip plant
* NAND chip shortage expected to persist throughout this year (Updates with background on Samsung's memory investment plans)
Feb 13 SGA Co Ltd :
* Says it will issue 13th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds, to raise 9 billion won in proceeds for facilities
* Maturity date is Feb. 15, 2022, coupon rate is 0 percent and yield to maturity is 3 percent for the bonds
* Conversion price is 1,211 won/share and conversion ratio is 100 percent
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/34p5DJ
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* NAND chip shortage expected to persist throughout this year (Updates with background on Samsung's memory investment plans)
SEOUL, May 29 Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Monday it is considering adding memory chip production capacity at its manufacturing base in China amid an industry-wide boom.