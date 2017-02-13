Feb 13 SGA Co Ltd :

* Says it will issue 13th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds, to raise 9 billion won in proceeds for facilities

* Maturity date is Feb. 15, 2022, coupon rate is 0 percent and yield to maturity is 3 percent for the bonds

* Conversion price is 1,211 won/share and conversion ratio is 100 percent

