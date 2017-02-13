BRIEF-Beijing Science Sun Pharmaceutical says dividend payment date
* To pay a cash dividend of 2.5 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 5
Feb 13 Huaren Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says its shareholder plans to unload up to 2 percent stake in the company within six months
* application for clinical trial on KLT-1101 was accepted by China food and drug administration on 4 May 2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: