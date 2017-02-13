Feb 13 Shandong Jiangquan Industry Co Ltd

* Says it returns to net profit of 44.6 million yuan in 2016 versus net loss of 340.5 million yuan ($49.51 million) year ago

* Says it applies to withdraw delisting risk warning after it returns to net profit in 2016

Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/2lHI1yj ; bit.ly/2lH8I6e

