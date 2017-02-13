BRIEF-Digimatic Group posts FY net profit attributable S$1.1 million
* FY revenue from ordinary activities S$15.2 million, up 67.88%
Feb 13 Hytera Communications Corp Ltd
* Says it plans to boost Hong Kong unit's registered capital by HK$1.01 billion ($130.18 million) to HK$1.07 billion
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2knRwkm
Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.7587 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* FY revenue from ordinary activities S$15.2 million, up 67.88%
May 29 London's Heathrow Airport said early on Monday that there were still some disruptions to British Airways flights from the airport following a global computer system failure at the airline.