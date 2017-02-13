Feb 13 Orient Securities Co Ltd

* Says it aims to raise up to 12 billion yuan ($1.74 billion) in private placement of shares to boost capital

* Says share trade to resume on February 14

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2lGh4uj; bit.ly/2l6F0tT

($1 = 6.8772 Chinese yuan renminbi)