UPDATE 1-Samsung Elec considers adding capacity at China chip plant
* NAND chip shortage expected to persist throughout this year (Updates with background on Samsung's memory investment plans)
Feb 13 Zhejiang Wanjia Co Ltd
* Says it is questioned by Shanghai stock exchange regarding share transfer plan disclosed on Feb 13
* Says biggest shareholder reduces share transfer size to 32 million shares from 185 million shares announced on Dec 23, 2016
SEOUL, May 29 Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Monday it is considering adding memory chip production capacity at its manufacturing base in China amid an industry-wide boom.