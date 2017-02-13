Feb 13 Zhejiang Wanjia Co Ltd

* Says it is questioned by Shanghai stock exchange regarding share transfer plan disclosed on Feb 13

* Says biggest shareholder reduces share transfer size to 32 million shares from 185 million shares announced on Dec 23, 2016

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2lb6Ftp; bit.ly/2lAYpEi

