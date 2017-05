Feb 14 OPT Holding Inc :

* Says co's second major shareholder EVO FUND lowers stake in co to 4.50 percent from 18.87 percent, and becomes the fifth major shareholder, on Feb. 14

* Change occurred as result of the shares repurchase implemented on Feb. 14

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/8T85Qv

