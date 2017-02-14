In drought-stricken Mali, women manoeuvre for land - and a future
BOGOSSONI, Mali, May 29 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Anthio Mounkoro has been farming land in Bogossoni for as long as she can remember – but none of it was ever hers.
Feb 14 Pou Chen Corp:
* Says its subsidiary Great Pacific Investments Ltd. sold entire 100.7 million shares of Luen Thai Holdings Ltd. at HK$181.3 million in total
* Says Great Pacific Investments Ltd. holds 0 share of Luen Thai Holdings Ltd. now
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/c9Migm
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
BOGOSSONI, Mali, May 29 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Anthio Mounkoro has been farming land in Bogossoni for as long as she can remember – but none of it was ever hers.
* Lenovo mobile loss widens, despite overall return to profit