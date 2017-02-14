BUZZ-Tata Steel hits over 2-1/2-yr high; technicals signal further upside
** Tata Steel Ltd rises as much as 5.6 pct to 511.9 rupees, its highest since Sept 2014
** GVK Power and Infrastructure Ltd surges as much as 16.7 pct to highest in over a year
** Stock posts biggest intra-day pct gain in about four months
** GVK Power wins contract to develop a second airport outside Mumbai, to ease congestion and cater for surging demand
** Over 29.6 mln shares change hands in about 40 minutes of trading, versus 30-day average volume of 3.9 mln
** GVK, which operates airports in India's financial capital Mumbai and technology hub Bengaluru, outbid GMR Infrastructure for the 160 billion-rupee ($2.4 billion) Navi Mumbai project
** Shares of GMR Infrastructure fell as much as 4.5 pct in early trading
