BRIEF-JSS to merge with swimming school operation firm
* Says it signs a merger agreement with a Hyogo-based company, which is engaged in swimming school operation business, on May 27
Feb 14 Hanon Systems :
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend as 75 won/share for FY 2016, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
* Total dividend amount is 40.04 billion won
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/ICuObS
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it signs a merger agreement with a Hyogo-based company, which is engaged in swimming school operation business, on May 27
* Says it lowered conversion price of third series bonds to 2,442 won/share from 2,994 won/share